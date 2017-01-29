How Steph Curry Became The Best Player In The NBA

Steve Kerr Thinks Steph Curry Is Finally Comfortable With Kevin Durant, Which Could Be Terrifying

01.29.17

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are 40-7, giving them the best record in the NBA by 3.5 games over the San Antonio Spurs. However, those seven losses put them on pace for only 68 wins this season, a year after setting the NBA record with a 73-9 regular season.

There were some that expected the Warriors to come close to matching, if not breaking, their own record from 2015-16 after the addition of Kevin Durant in the offseason. That doesn’t seem likely, but after coming out of the gate a bit sluggish and struggling to find their rhythm, it appears as though Golden State is fully operational.

It’s a terrifying proposition that a team on pace for 68 wins could possibly be getting better, but that appears to be the case after a 144-98 beatdown of the fourth-seeded Clippers (sans Chris Paul) on Saturday night. Coach Steve Kerr explained one of the reasons for the Warriors finding mid-season improvement, and it’s that the reigning two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry has finally gotten comfortable playing with Durant.

