Steph Curry Says He Can Relate To Lonzo Ball Being Under A Microscope Because Of His Dad

11.29.17 57 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

In a weird way, there are a bunch of similarities between Steph Curry and Lonzo Ball. While Ball isn’t exactly on Curry’s level as an MVP-caliber superstar, both got off to slow starts to their careers and came into the league with the reputation of being dynamic college basketball players who could shoot the lights out. And of course, both had famous dads who played a role in shaping their reputations.

This happened differently for both guys, though. Curry’s father, Dell, is one of the best shooters in NBA history. Ball’s father, LaVar, never played basketball, but is great at drawing attention and using his platform to hype up his sons and get into fights with the President of the United States.

While it’s not the exact same thing — especially that bit about the president — Curry does understand what it’s like to get judged because of your dad. The former MVP spoke with Chris Haynes of ESPN about this and how Ball can deal with it ahead of Wednesday’s matchup between Los Angeles and Golden State. He admits that he can only “sort of relate” to what’s happening to Ball, but still wants him to use all of the noise caused by his father as “motivation.”

