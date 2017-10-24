Getty Image

Stephen Curry knew his mouthguard toss would cost him, but he’s thankful that it didn’t cost him any time. The Golden State Warriors guard was ejected on Thursday night when he threw his mouthguard in the direction of an official late in a frustrating game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The meltdown and subsequent ejection cost him to the tune of a $50,000 fine, the league announced on Tuesday, but there was no suspension issued for the throw. The key to the lack of suspension being that the mouthguard didn’t hit the official.

ESPN noted that the league could not determine if he was throwing at an official intentionally, or if he was just frustrated and chucking it in no direction in particular.