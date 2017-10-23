Getty Image

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and the rest of the Warriors had a tremendous meltdown on Saturday night in Memphis in the final minute of their second loss of the season. It began when Curry felt he got fouled on a drive and hurled his mouthguard at the official on the baseline, earning an immediate ejection.

Durant was subsequently tossed for arguing after Curry got thrown out and then got into it with a fan courtside. It was a sight to behold in the FedEx Forum as the defending champs came unhinged en route to a stunning 1-2 start to the season.

The NBA had plenty to sort through on Monday when they returned to the office following the incident, and unsurprisingly, fines were doled out to those involved. Curry avoided a suspension but will pay $50,000 for his part — he was fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthguard and hitting a fan in the 2016 Finals. Durant avoided any fines, but Andre Iguodala, who wasn’t ejected, got caught for $15,000 for what he said to an official on the court.