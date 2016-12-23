How Steph Curry Became The Best Player In The NBA

Steph Curry Showed His Superhuman Reflexes By Catching His Mouthguard And Dishing A Dime

12.23.16 21 hours ago

Getty Image

Steph Curry can do just about anything on the court. Maybe it’s something he did during practice, or a shot from half-court while lying down, or him casually draining repeated 40-footers during warmups. More often than not, Curry is putting basketballs through hoops in ridiculous ways that delight us all.

Now he’s moved onto trick assists.

Maybe it’s hard to appreciate the level of difficulty on that play because it’s in slow-motion. But to be dribbling up the floor, scanning the defense, locating your teammates and OH NO MY MOUTHPIECE CAME OUT BETTER CATCH IT then dropping the ball to a cutting Kevin Durant for a layup is more impressive than any shot Curry has ever hit. This is like Michael Jordan changing hands for no reason in mid-air for that layup in the NBA Finals; Curry could have let the mouthpiece hit the floor but chose to catch it strictly for fun. What a delight.

This could be an All-Star skills thing. Curry can’t break his dribble and celebrities throw items at him. Tennis balls, eggs, chainsaws. As long as Curry keeps moving as he catches the guinea pig, the game continues. Make this happen, NBA. Put your finest men on it (Okay, put me and Brian Grubb on it.)

(Vasu on Twitter)

