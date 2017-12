Getty Image

The Warriors received positive news on Tuesday regarding star Steph Curry’s sprained ankle that he suffered on Monday night in Golden State’s win over the Pelicans.

Curry underwent an MRI on Tuesday and the results came back negative for any structural damage to his ankle, per The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry's MRI result revealed no structural damage on injured right ankle, but significant swelling and no return timetable. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 5, 2017