Steph Curry Has The Top Selling Jersey In The NBA To The Surprise Of No One

01.24.17 55 mins ago

Steph Curry might not be putting up numbers this year the same way he did in his back-to-back MVP seasons, but his jersey sales haven’t been hurt by the addition of Kevin Durant to the loaded Warriors as Curry remains the hottest NBA jersey on the market.

Curry’s No. 30 topped all NBA jersey sales from October 2016 to December 2016, according to the NBA Store, leading Cleveland’s LeBron James in second and his new teammate Kevin Durant, who previously had the hottest jersey in the league in July.

In total, three Warriors made the top 15 with Klay Thompson coming in at No. 11. James was joined by Cavs teammate Kyrie Irving (No. 4) near the top of the list. The only other team with three players in the top 15 was the New York Knicks with Kristaps Porzingis (No. 7), Derrick Rose (No. 10), and Carmelo Anthony (No. 15).

The 15 players with the most jersey sales:

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
4. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
5. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
6. Dwyane Wade, Chicago Bulls
7. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks
8. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
9. Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls
10. Derrick Rose, New York Knicks
11. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
12. James Harden, Houston Rockets
13. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
14. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
15. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

'It's All In The Reflexes': The Story Of The Contentious 'Big Trouble In Little China' Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How 'Friday The 13th' Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto's Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring's Stunningly Explosive Moment On 'Breaking Bad'

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned 'Labyrinth' Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
