Steph Curry might not be putting up numbers this year the same way he did in his back-to-back MVP seasons, but his jersey sales haven’t been hurt by the addition of Kevin Durant to the loaded Warriors as Curry remains the hottest NBA jersey on the market.

Curry’s No. 30 topped all NBA jersey sales from October 2016 to December 2016, according to the NBA Store, leading Cleveland’s LeBron James in second and his new teammate Kevin Durant, who previously had the hottest jersey in the league in July.

In total, three Warriors made the top 15 with Klay Thompson coming in at No. 11. James was joined by Cavs teammate Kyrie Irving (No. 4) near the top of the list. The only other team with three players in the top 15 was the New York Knicks with Kristaps Porzingis (No. 7), Derrick Rose (No. 10), and Carmelo Anthony (No. 15).

The 15 players with the most jersey sales:

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

4. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

5. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

6. Dwyane Wade, Chicago Bulls

7. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

8. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

9. Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls

10. Derrick Rose, New York Knicks

11. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

12. James Harden, Houston Rockets

13. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

14. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

15. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks