Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and numerous other NBA stars have been increasingly vocal over the past year about social and political issues, most recently speaking out against president Donald Trump. Curry found himself at the center of the most recent firestorm involving the president and an NBA athlete after he said he didn’t want the Warriors to go to the White House to visit Trump.

Trump then tweeted about Curry and the Warriors, saying he was revoking their invitation despite them already having said they were turning it down. This led to LeBron, Durant and, others coming to Curry’s side.

Every athlete that speaks out on a social or political issue inevitably receives backlash. Often it’s the “stick to sports” cries, but there’s also a lot of people that criticize “millionaire athletes” speaking about issues that they believe don’t effect them. This often happens when athletes use their platform to shine light on social or racial issues that often have the most obvious impact on those with lower socioeconomic standing than a professional athlete.