Steph Curry Said Donald Trump’s Twitter Tirade Against Him Is ‘Not What Leaders Do’

09.23.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

Stephen Curry said he would not visit the White House on Friday, setting off a flurry of reaction in both the political and sports world after the 45th president of the United States decided to address the situation directly on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Donald Trump’s tweet about Curry, which essentially uninvited the Golden State Warriors from a ceremonial visit to the White House, set off LeBron James and many others in the sports world. Trump’s later comments about NFL players potentially protesting during the National Anthem drew further ire from players and owners in the league.

Curry spoke to reporters at the Warriors facility on Saturday and directly addressed Trump’s tweet, reiterating that his stance on visiting the White House has not changed and the team will find some other way to celebrate their title in February.

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Donald Trump#Stephen Curry
