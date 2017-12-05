Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors‘ leader suffered an ankle injury on Monday night. Steph Curry hobbled off the floor towards the end of the Warriors’ game against the Pelicans while favoring his right ankle which he turned while trying to poke a pass out of the hands of Pelicans guard E’Twaun Moore.

The worst part of this is that it occurred with less than a minute remaining in a game that the Warriors led by seven. Curry was competing until the final buzzer, though, and it led to him suffering a bum wheel.

Steph Curry with a scary ankle injury vs Pelicans pic.twitter.com/9s4BT5F4Bz — Sports Vortex (@SportsVortex_) December 5, 2017

This is one of the nastier ankle rolls that you’ll see, as his ankle snaps quickly as Curry obviously goes down in pain. And if that didn’t get across how badly his ankle was bothering him, here’s the video of Curry trying to get off the floor.