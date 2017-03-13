This NBA Season Belongs To Russell Westbrook

Steph Curry Has Made His Pick For This Year's MVP

03.13.17

Getty Image

Warriors superstar Steph Curry is the reigning two-time MVP, the second of which he won by an unprecedented unanimous decision. But this season, he’s had to adjust his play to make room for Kevin Durant. He’s also currently in the throes of a merciless shooting slump. In short, he isn’t in the running for a third-straight win.

He’s well aware of that fact, so when he went on The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning, after some gentle prodding, he reluctantly named his personal favorite to take home the Maurice Podoloff trophy this season. And it’s not who you might think:

