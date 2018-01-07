Getty Image

Steph Curry is capable of doing crazy things every now and then. Just ask the Los Angeles Clippers, which took on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday under some rather unfortunate circumstances due to an injury suffered by Blake Griffin. The Clippers could not stop Curry, to the point that he only had to play three quarters.

In that time, the former MVP was able to accrue 45 points and lead the defending champions to a 121-105 win. As is usually the case when Kevin Durant is on the sidelines, Curry imposed himself on the game offensively, getting so hot that noted Los Angeles fan Clipper Darrell asked Steve Kerr to take him out of the game.

One more: "CAN YOU TAKE CURRY OUT?" And Kerr obliges @ClipperDarrell and takes Steph out after JaVale committed an offensive foul with just seconds left! #LetsGoWarriorsLive — LetsGoWarriors👌💛💙 (@LetsGoWarriors) January 6, 2018

Kerr eventually obliged, and Curry didn’t have to play in the fourth quarter. But he still managed to ignite the Warriors, going 11-for-21 in the game and 8-for-16 from three. Additionally, Curry connected on 15 of his 16 attempts from the free throw line, grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists, and accrued three steals.