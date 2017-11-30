Steph Curry Is Very Excited About Tiger Woods’ First Round Back

#Tiger Woods #Stephen Curry
11.30.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

Tiger Woods is back. After another year away from golf and another back surgery, the 14-time major champion returned to competitive golf in the Bahamas on Thursday at his own tournament, the Hero World Challenge.

Woods and everyone else preached patience for his return, with Tiger not wanting to talk about what the rest of the season would hold for him and just wanting to get through this week. But when he stepped on the first tee and smoked a driver down the left side and into the fairway (with a friendly kick) it was hard not to get excited.

Tiger Woods is a transcendent figure in sports, not just golf, so his return to the course was met with great fanfare from around the sports world. Among the athletes to tweet in excitement about getting to see the Big Cat on the prowl again was Warriors star Steph Curry, a big golfer himself.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tiger Woods#Stephen Curry
TAGSSTEPHEN CURRYTIGER WOODS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP