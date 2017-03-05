Getty Image

Ask anyone who has watched basketball for more than, like, 20 minutes and they will tell you that Steph Curry is one of the greatest three-point shooters to ever live. In fact, you can probably make a good case that he’s the greatest of all-time. At this point, it’s likely either him or Ray Allen, and no one would be all that upset if you picked one over the other.

Until Sunday, Curry’s greatness stemmed from his career three-point percentage (which is among the best ever) and from stories of him getting hilariously hot and hoisting up shots that make zero sense. But during the Warriors’ game against New York, Curry officially became one of the 10 most prolific shooters in the history of the NBA after he knocked down a jumper off the bounce.