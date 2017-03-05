Top 5 NBA Dynasties

Steph Curry Is Officially One Of The 10 Greatest Three-Point Shooters In NBA History

03.05.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Ask anyone who has watched basketball for more than, like, 20 minutes and they will tell you that Steph Curry is one of the greatest three-point shooters to ever live. In fact, you can probably make a good case that he’s the greatest of all-time. At this point, it’s likely either him or Ray Allen, and no one would be all that upset if you picked one over the other.

Until Sunday, Curry’s greatness stemmed from his career three-point percentage (which is among the best ever) and from stories of him getting hilariously hot and hoisting up shots that make zero sense. But during the Warriors’ game against New York, Curry officially became one of the 10 most prolific shooters in the history of the NBA after he knocked down a jumper off the bounce.

Around The Web

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRY
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP