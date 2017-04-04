Steph Curry is having a down year, but only by Steph Curry standards. His field-goal and three-point shooting percentages are down, and he’s averaging about five points fewer per game this year than during his MVP season a year ago.
But in a wide-ranging interview with Kevin Ding of Bleacher Report, Curry finds your critique of his current season laughable.
“I think it’s comical that people were saying I’m having a down year,” Curry said. “To go black and white and say I’m not having as good a season as I was having last year based on just five points a game or shooting percentage or whatnot…there are other things that you try to do other than just the eye test to try and help your team win. This year has taught me that, for sure. The accolades and the attention and all that stuff, the hype is cool. But it’s really how you feel about your own game.
“And I can wake up every day and be like, ‘I know what I’m trying to accomplish; I know I’m going to get better.’ I know when I don’t play well and how mad I get at myself. I know when I do play well and how I want to keep that going. Same approach as I had last year.
“Just five fewer points a game. Who cares?”
