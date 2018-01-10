Steph Curry Sprained His Right Ankle Again In Practice And Will Sit Out Against The Clippers

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
01.10.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Steph Curry missed 11 games in December with a sprained ankle he suffered against the New Orleans Pelicans, but since he returned on Dec. 30 he’s been on a tear.

In his five games back from the ankle injury, Curry has looked fresh and sharp, averaging 35.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, while shooting a ridiculous 53.2 percent from three-point range. Curry’s return to MVP form led to five straight wins for Golden State and the team separating itself from the pack in the West.

On Wednesday, Curry suffered a setback when he went down after slipping at the end of practice. At the time, it was unknown the extent of the injury, but it was reported that he went into the training room to get something looked at.

