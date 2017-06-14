Golden State Will Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ To Keep Steph Curry And The Warriors Together

06.14.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors will absolutely try to keep the band together, and they know that the music starts with Stephen Curry. Days after they won their second NBA title in three years, the Warriors are already gearing up for a big summer of trying to keep their best assets on the floor together in order to continue their dominance over the rest of the NBA.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob is adamant that effort starts with Stephen Curry, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer. Though Curry is almost certainly returning to Golden State, how much money he returns for can impact the other roster moves the Warriors are able to make.

Rather than play games with their franchise player, Lacob told Tim Kawakami of the Bay Area News Group that his team is all-in on making sure the star point guard returns to Golden State, and will do “whatever it takes” to make that happen.

