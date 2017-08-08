Getty Image

The Warriors dominated the NBA in 2016-17 like few teams in league history en route to a championship. With a healthy Kevin Durant back on the roster, Golden State ripped through the playoffs, sweeping the rest of the West and taking care of the Cavs in five games in the Finals.

The core group of Durant, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson make for the greatest super team the NBA’s ever known, and it’s quite possible that they will all stay together for a long time to come. The first part of that long, very expensive plan to keep those four together began this summer with Durant taking a significant pay cut for one more year and Curry finally inking his long deserved max contract.

The Warriors also brought back key role players in Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, but this offseason wasn’t just about getting the band back together to run it back. Golden State also signed Omri Casspi, Nick Young, and rookie Jordan Bell to give them even more depth, which is a terrifying proposition. As Steph Curry told the Bay Area News Group’s Daniel Brown, the Warriors legitimately managed to get better this summer.