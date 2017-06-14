Getty Image

When the Golden State Warriors wrapped up their second championship in three years on Monday night in Oracle Arena, the summer-long celebration began as Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and the rest had fulfilled their destiny as champions. There were only two main questions people had about the Warriors’ 2017 championship team. Where they rank among the greatest title teams of all-time? Would they go on a White House visit to see Donald Trump?

The first question will be debated for years, but the second is one the Warriors will eventually have to answer. There was a somewhat sketchy report on Tuesday morning that the Warriors were planning on skipping the visit, but the team denied that a decision had been made on that front, noting that they first have to be invited.

The invite seems inevitable, and the question won’t stop until an actual answer is given. On Wednesday, Steph Curry offered something more concrete when asked about the White House visit issue, noting that his answer hadn’t changed from earlier in the year, but that the team still needed to have that conversation and come to an agreement.