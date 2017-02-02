Do The Warriors Have The Best Starting 5 In NBA History ?

Steph Curry Mocked Zaza’s ‘Nothing Easy!’ Speech When He Learned The Center Will Be Out A Week

02.02.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Zaza Pachulia will miss at least the next week with a shoulder injury, leaving the Warriors short-handed in the frontcourt with David West also out with a thumb injury.

When Steph Curry found out about Pachulia’s extended absence at Warriors shootaround on Thursday, he couldn’t help but facepalm and shake his head. But the Warriors star guard also had a little fun at Zaza’s expense, exclaiming “nothing easy” in reference to Pachulia’s famous speech while a member of the Atlanta Hawks in 2008.

