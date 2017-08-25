Stephen A. Smith Danced With The Jabbawockeez In Las Vegas For Some Reason

#ESPN
08.25.17 23 mins ago

YouTube

If you’ve never seen Stephen A. Smith dance and want to keep it that way, read no further. Go outside. Read a book. Play some Rocket League or something until you forget that dancing is a recreational activity some people enjoy and Friday morning television on ESPN can get weird sometimes.

Those of you that are still with us, prepare yourselves for one of the most bizarre things you’ve seen in at least the last 12 hours. Smith and Co. took the First Take show on the road to Las Vegas for the fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather on Saturday.

Somehow, this involves the dance troupe known as Jabbawockeez. The masked, gloved and generally spooky-looking gang takes the stage for a dance number that seems normal. Well, as normal as a Jabbawockeez dance number can get. Everything is fine until a figure appeared from behind a large poster of Floyd Mayweather.

Smith creeps into view at the 38 second mark of the video. Before that, it was an unremarkable display of dancing by some fellas in masks. But Smith’s appearance truly transcends the medium.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSESPNSTEPHEN A SMITH

Make The Most Of Summer '17

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

and 08.24.17 20 hours ago 3 Comments
The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 1 week ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP