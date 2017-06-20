Getty Image

The news coming out of New York on Tuesday was baffling, to say the least. Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the latest bombshell on the league when he reported that Knicks president Phil Jackson is entertaining trade offers for Kristaps Porzingis.

Jackson’s fiery reign over the Knicks’ garbage fire the past few seasons has been marked by all sorts of doofus-level ideas, and even the best thing he’s done during his tenure – drafting Porzingis – turned out to be a happy accident, lest we forget that he compared the 7’2 Latvian to Shawn Bradley at the time.

It’s enough to make Knicks fans everywhere want to have a coronary. Thankfully, Stephen A. Smith was there to channel their frustrations, and boy did he ever have a meltdown for the ages about this one, which is really saying something.