Stephen A. Smith Had An Absolute Meltdown Over The Kristaps Porzingis Rumors

#NBA Draft 2017
06.20.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

The news coming out of New York on Tuesday was baffling, to say the least. Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the latest bombshell on the league when he reported that Knicks president Phil Jackson is entertaining trade offers for Kristaps Porzingis.

Jackson’s fiery reign over the Knicks’ garbage fire the past few seasons has been marked by all sorts of doofus-level ideas, and even the best thing he’s done during his tenure – drafting Porzingis – turned out to be a happy accident, lest we forget that he compared the 7’2 Latvian to Shawn Bradley at the time.

It’s enough to make Knicks fans everywhere want to have a coronary. Thankfully, Stephen A. Smith was there to channel their frustrations, and boy did he ever have a meltdown for the ages about this one, which is really saying something.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYKristaps PorzingisNBA Draft 2017NEW YORK KNICKSPHIL JACKSONSTEPHEN A SMITH

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 5 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 5 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP