Getty Image

While commenting on the tenure of New York Knicks team president Phil Jackson on a recent episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith, as he is quite prone to do, lived up to his nickname of “Screaming A.”

Smith’s passionate resentment of Jackson’s decisions reached such a fever pitch that the veins on his neck were visibly bulging for brief moments of his incensed commentary. Smith was simply aghast at how Jackson was running the Knicks and even brought up how in his first ever move in New York the Zen Master signed his former Los Angeles Lakers disciple Lamar Odom.

This was a vastly forgot about signing, since Odom never even played for the Knicks as he couldn’t work himself into shape. But for Smith, the reason, although he says it “metaphorically,” Odom didn’t work out in New York was because he “was on crack.”