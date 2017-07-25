Getty Image

Much to the surprise of no one, things have apparently gotten really bad between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. While LeBron claims to have been blindsided by Irving’s request for a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving reportedly has reason to believe that LeBron leaked the news of his trade request. LeBron also seems to have taken a subtle shot at Irving on Instagram a few days back, so basically, the relationship between the two has deteriorated seemingly out of nowhere.

But apparently, things are even worse than they appear, if you believe ESPN’s professional hot take haver Stephen A. Smith. At one point on his radio show, Smith claimed that sources in LeBron’s camp have told him that the former MVP is tempted to throw hands with Irving.