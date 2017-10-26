Stephen A. Smith Reminded Everyone How Much He Hates Marijuana On ‘First Take’

10.26.17 1 hour ago

ESPN

Stephen A. Smith really hates marijuana and doesn’t think it belongs in the NBA. But with former league commissioner David Stern advocating for the use of medical marijuana by NBA players and suggesting the league change its rules to allow it, Smith got another chance to ring the dang bell for one of his favorite causes.

Smith took a scorched Earth stance on the plant on Thursday, appearing on First Take and delivering a blistering criticism of NBA players who use marijuana and anyone who thinks they should be allowed to do so.

The initial discussion is about using marijuana medically, which Smith says he doesn’t know much about. He said when his mother passed away from cancer earlier this year she had the option to use medicinal marijuana and did not. Then he got mad about NBA players using it.

