ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Was So Excited Phil Jackson Left The Knicks He Came In On Vacation

06.28.17 27 mins ago

YouTube

Fans are thrilled that Phil Jackson is no longer running the Knicks, but I don’t think anyone on this green Earth is more excited that the two parted ways than Stephen A. Smith.

The ESPN analyst was so happy Jackson and the Knicks “parted ways” that he cut his vacation short and hopped on ESPN’s First Take to yell and generally celebrate the fact that Jackson isn’t around to generally disagree with the Knicks’ best players moving forward.

Smith first appeared on Mike & Mike, then told his Twitter followers he was skipping his vacation day to go in on Jackson one last time on First Take. He didn’t disappoint.

Around The Web

TAGSFIRST TAKEPHIL JACKSONSTEPHEN A SMITH

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 6 days ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 6 days ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 1 week ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 2 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP