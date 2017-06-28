YouTube

Fans are thrilled that Phil Jackson is no longer running the Knicks, but I don’t think anyone on this green Earth is more excited that the two parted ways than Stephen A. Smith.

The ESPN analyst was so happy Jackson and the Knicks “parted ways” that he cut his vacation short and hopped on ESPN’s First Take to yell and generally celebrate the fact that Jackson isn’t around to generally disagree with the Knicks’ best players moving forward.

Smith first appeared on Mike & Mike, then told his Twitter followers he was skipping his vacation day to go in on Jackson one last time on First Take. He didn’t disappoint.