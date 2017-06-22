ESPN via Twitter/@LiamRMcGuire

It’s been a very rough couple of days for Knicks fans. I mean, rougher than usual, which many didn’t even think was possible, and it’s the fault of Phil Jackson once again. Jackson, who has spent the better part of a year trying to run Carmelo Anthony out of town to no avail has now turned his attention to threatening to send the lone bright spot on the Knicks roster, Kristaps Porzingis, out of town.

It was first reported that Jackson was listening to offers on Porzingis and not telling teams that he was unavailable. That revelation led to professional yeller and lifelong Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith to lose his mind (more than usual) and become visibly distraught about what Jackson is doing to his beloved Knicks on national television. We thought that would be the best Stephen A. Smith moment of the week, but we were wrong.

On Wednesday night, more reports came out that the Knicks were actively calling teams about Porzingis and Jackson himself admitted in a TV interview that he was seriously considering trade offers coming his way about the young star, although nothing had yet piqued his interest.