It’s been a very rough couple of days for Knicks fans. I mean, rougher than usual, which many didn’t even think was possible, and it’s the fault of Phil Jackson once again. Jackson, who has spent the better part of a year trying to run Carmelo Anthony out of town to no avail has now turned his attention to threatening to send the lone bright spot on the Knicks roster, Kristaps Porzingis, out of town.
It was first reported that Jackson was listening to offers on Porzingis and not telling teams that he was unavailable. That revelation led to professional yeller and lifelong Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith to lose his mind (more than usual) and become visibly distraught about what Jackson is doing to his beloved Knicks on national television. We thought that would be the best Stephen A. Smith moment of the week, but we were wrong.
On Wednesday night, more reports came out that the Knicks were actively calling teams about Porzingis and Jackson himself admitted in a TV interview that he was seriously considering trade offers coming his way about the young star, although nothing had yet piqued his interest.
F**k Stephen A. Smith F**k him with something as thick as his forehead. Llamar got the vet. minimum for the remainder of the 2013-14 season – the remainder of the season was one f**king game. He was paid $8,232. That’s not a typo, I don’t mean just over eight million, it was just over eight thousand. Who the f**k cares. Win or lose that final game the Knicks weren’t going to the playoffs. Phil cared about one of his former players, wanted to make Llamar feel like he was worth a damn and keep him from going over the edge.
Stephen A. putting Llamar’s issues, something he probably doesn’t want put out there again to attack Phil is detestable. There’s a laundry list of things to use against Phil, use them. Most people will take your side. There was no reason to bring up Llamar’s name.