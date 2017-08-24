Stephen A. Smith Is Taking His Soap Opera Drama Back To ‘General Hospital’

Stephen A. Smith is coming back to Port Charles. It may sound preposterous, but the ESPN reporter will return to the long-running soap opera General Hospital. Smith was spotted on set and took pictures with some of the cast of the show, which indicates he’s appearing on an episode or two sometime soon.

Back, you say? Yes! Stephen A. Smith already has a role on the show as Brick, a ‘surveillance expert’ working for Sonny Corinthos, the soap’s main protagonist.

According to SoapOperaNetwork.com, Stephen A. is actually a familiar face to the General Hospital crowd.

An ABC representative was able to confirm that Smith is returning to the show, but was unable to give any more details, including air date.

This marks Smith’s fifth time in Port Charles as Brick. He first appeared on the soap in March 2016 and most recently made a brief appearance earlier this year.

Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos on the show, posted a picture of the two on Instagram last week.

