Stephen Curry Couldn’t Wait To Break Out His Moves With ‘Dance Cam Mom’

NBA All-Star 2017
02.16.17 46 mins ago

NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us and, while the official festivities have not yet begun, that didn’t stop Stephen Curry from showing his excitement through the joy of dance. On Thursday evening, Curry was introduced to one of his biggest fans in the form of Robin Schreiber. Schreiber is best known as “Dance Cam Mom” and an internet legend for her moves during Golden State Warriors games and, upon arrival, both Curry and Schreiber broke it down in style.

While this particular video focuses more on Curry, Schreiber’s star has risen to the point where the Warriors actually invited her on to the floor to execute a full-fledged routine with their dancers. Predictably, she killed it.

