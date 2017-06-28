Getty Image

Stephen Curry is a 2-time NBA champion as a professional basketball player, but in August he’ll take a shot at winning as an amateur. The Golden State Warriors superstar will participate in a PGA event at the Web.com tour event at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California.

But is Stephen Curry good at golf? Does he know stuff about golf? Let’s find out!

“Golf has always been a passion of mine,” he said in a statement. “It’s a dream come true to get the chance to play inside the ropes amongst the pros in a PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament.” Curry, who plays to a 2.0 handicap, according to GHIN.com, will retain his current amateur status for the tournament. The point guard, who recently led the Golden State Warriors to the NBA title, will be competing on an unrestricted sponsor exemption.

Sounds like he’s actually a pretty good candidate for that kind of exemption, and it will bring a bit of excitement to his summer, for sure. The Warriors are basically set with free agency this time around, and Kevin Durant is expected to re-sign with the team, so there’s little reason for him to focus on basketball all that much.

We’ll see how he does when the tournament starts on August 3.