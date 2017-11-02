Steph Curry Had Some Fun Over Being Name Dropped In The GOP Tax Plan

#NBA Jumpstart #Golden State Warriors #Donald Trump #Stephen Curry
11.02.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Stephen Curry is one of the most well-known sports stars in America. He’s also a key component in the new Republican tax overhaul the GOP introduced on Thursday.

Curry’s name appeared in documents the GOP sent out Thurdsay that details how they want to change US tax law, the latest focus of Donald Trump’s administration as it struggles to enact change in its first year. In the tax plan, Curry is compared to a small business owner in the tax plan, the only real human to be named in the entire bill’s materials.

