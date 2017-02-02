Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes Hornets’ Marvin Williams crawl (top down) pic.twitter.com/bBUvtS6QfG — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 2, 2017

A Stephen Curry three isn’t news anymore, but making a grown-ass man re-learn how to walk because of a trey is pretty noteworthy.

Curry took a pass from Draymond Green and nearly dribbled right into him. He quickly recovered, though, cutting toward the bench and putting Marvin Williams in the spin cycle. Williams lost his footing, tried to spin back to the left to guard a now-free Curry, and helplessly crawled on his hands as Steph put up an open-look three that fell with ease.

Curry cut so hard he made Marvin Williams look like a man coming to grips with this new thing called gravity. He made him look like he should have shoes on his hands just in case he needs a few more points of contact with the floor for safety purposes. It would have been embarrassing enough if Curry turned a moment of offensive chaos into a devastating move on a defender. Hitting the shot was just gravy.

Curry took that pass right by where his father Dell hit a long three on an assist from Steph before the game. Dell Curry told his son “your turn” after he hit the three on the bank. If the spin cycle didn’t make him proud, I’m sure the shot did.

Or maybe this three from just past the Golden Gate Bridge with a full 20 seconds left on the shot clock will do it.

Steph Curry doesn't care about anyone. pic.twitter.com/EaDDWvfvhg — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) February 2, 2017

I think the kid’s alright.