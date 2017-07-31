Getty Image

Things are good for Stephen Curry. The two-time NBA MVP is one of the centerpieces of the reigning NBA champions and, as such, Curry is enjoying his offseason in a big way.

That offseason celebration has not arrived without controversy, though, as he was captured this week, alongside Kyrie Irving, seemingly mocking LeBron James during Harrison Barnes’ wedding activities. Now, video has surfaced, via TMZ Sports, of Curry taking the party on the road after the fact and ending up drinking cheap beer with a group described by the website as “20-something-year-olds.”

Curry’s excursion surfaced thanks to Instagram user JimboSlice401, who posted the videos and still photos of Curry partying and slamming back Bud Lights (scroll right on the Instagram for the video of Steph tossing back a brew).