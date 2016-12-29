Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

College basketball fans are probably already well aware of the Ball family’s hoops-driven DNA, as UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball leads the No. 2 Bruins in assists per game (8.1) and is second in the entire nation. His story isn’t anything magical, just the result of hard work and dedication impressed on Lonzo and his two younger brothers by their father, Lavar Ball, who claims he inspired his kids by telling them, “Somebody has to be better than Michael Jordan. Why not you?”

His other sons are LiAngelo, who is committed to UCLA for next season, and LaMelo, who will play for the Bruins starting in 2019. They’re currently creating nightly highlight reels for the Chino Hills Huskies, the second-best high school basketball team in the country. On Thursday, the Huskies will attempt to win their 50th consecutive game, as they’re rolling over opponents at the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational.

But people are still stuck on LaMelo’s incredible half court shot heard ‘round the Internet earlier this week.