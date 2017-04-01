Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are a bona fide rivalry. They’ve met in the last two NBA Finals, and it seems like they just legitimately don’t like each other very much. For the third straight year, it appeared they were headed for yet another championship showdown as each team has stood atop their respective conference standings for large chunks of the season.

The Warriors continue to surge even without Kevin Durant in the lineup. They’re currently in the midst of a nine-game winning streak, and Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have both reclaimed some of that swagger that transformed them into the league’s most formidable juggernaut in recent years.