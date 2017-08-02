Getty Image

Stephen Curry says he wasn’t mocking LeBron James when he mimicked him on the dance floor. In fact, he says it was something he did out of respect. Curry explained himself after video emerged of him dancing like James at Harrison Barnes’ wedding, where Kyrie Irving happened to be. Irving, of course, has requested a trade out of Cleveland and away from James, making many wonder if the dance moves were another subtle swipe at James.

Curry is golfing in the Elle Mae Classic this week and spoke to reporters about his dance moves, which garnered considerable attention over the last few days. But Curry says him doing the same moves as James was not a swipe at the Cavaliers star, but a sign of respect.