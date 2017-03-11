Steph Curry Passed His Own Father On The NBA’s All-Time Scoring List

Getty Image

A lot of former NBA players have produced offspring who themselves have gone on to varying degrees of basketball stardom. Joe “Jelly Bean” gave life to Kobe Bryant, for instance, and more recently, the league now features a slew of sons who bear their father’s namesake. Larry Nance Jr. and Glen Robinson III are just a couple of examples.

Splash Brothers Steph Curry and Klay Thompson both come from NBA families as well (and let’s not forget Steph’s actual brother, Seth, who is slowly but methodically carving out his niche with the Mavs), and they’re each notorious for their friendly father-son rivalries. Now, Curry has bragging rights over his father Dell after passing him on the all-time scoring list on Friday night in a game against the Timberwolves.