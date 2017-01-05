Steph Curry Even Surprised Himself With This Incredible Reverse Layup

Steph Curry‘s numbers may be down across the board so far this season, but when you add a former MVP like Kevin Durant to the equation, there’s obviously going to be an adjustment period. But make no mistake. Curry is still one of the most spectacular players the league has ever seen. He reminded us why on Wednesday night against the Blazers.

Early in the second half, Curry caught a pass in the left corner, and being perhaps the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history, got Al-Farouq Aminu jumping out of his sneakers to try and defend the shot. Curry seized the opportunity to pump fake and drive baseline, where Mason Plumlee was waiting under the rim.

Curry decided to take flight anyway and figure out what to do later. Once he was in the air, he appeared to be looking to pass the ball off, but finding no suitable target, just decided to go ahead and switch hands and make an absolutely breath-taking reverse layup. Even he was surprised he was able to get that type of circus shot to fall as he trotted back down court looking at his hands in disbelief.