Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are beginning to look the part as the most dominant team in the NBA, as the team has rattled off six consecutive victories in impressive fashion. On Monday evening, though, Steve Kerr’s team will be short-handed for a home game against the Orlando Magic, as two-time MVP point guard Stephen Curry will be on the sideline as a result of a thigh contusion.

Stephen Curry is officially out vs Magic, per #Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Livingston will start. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 14, 2017

Golden State guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined for tonight’s game against Orlando with right thigh contusion. Ruled questionable prior. Shaun Livingston to start. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 14, 2017

As noted above, Curry was initially listed as questionable for the game but, despite an off day between games on Sunday, caution ruled the day in electing to give the All-Star the night off in favor of Shaun Livingston. Given Golden State’s long-term goals, there is absolutely no reason to push Curry at less than 100 percent health and it is reasonable to think he could have played given the “questionable” pre-game distinction.

Still, the Warriors are fully capable of holding serve, especially at home, against an improved Magic team without him and that is what makes Golden State all the more terrifying. Even in Curry’s absence, the defending champs are favored by double-figures in Las Vegas and that is yet another reminder of their pedigree, depth and overall talent when compared to the rest of the league.