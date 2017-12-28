Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are doing just fine without Stephen Curry, but they’d sure like to have their star guard back sooner rather than later. While Curry has not played since December 4, the Warriors are 9-1 in that stretch, including a win over the rival Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day.

Golden State is the best team in the league, and they can absorb the loss of one star player when they have at least three others on the roster, but getting Curry back soon would take the pressure off of the rest of the Warriors as the season reaches its halfway point.

Thankfully, it seems that Curry is coming back soon. Warriors coach Steven Kerr says that Curry could even be back before the new year, pending on the results of Curry’s workout in a team scrimmage on Thursday.