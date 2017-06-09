Stephen Curry And The Warriors Are Finally Talking About Having A Perfect Postseason

#NBA Finals 2017
06.08.17 8 hours ago

Getty Image

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one game away from the perfect postseason. It’s about time the team finally acknowledges that it’s on the brink of history.

Curry spoke to reporters on Thursday, a day after the Warriors stunned Cleveland to take Game 3 and potentially set up their fourth straight playoff sweep on Friday night, and after Steve Kerr and others had shrugged off the questions about a perfect playoff record, Curry could not avoid the questions anymore.

Curry was asked if going 16-0 was a goal of the Warriors this season, or if it mattes to him personally that they go through the postseason without dropping a single game, something that’s never been done in North American sports. Curry was hesitant to say the Warriors are thinking about it, but conceded now that it’s within reach that the thought of a perfect postseason is something the team can consider.

TOPICS#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA Finals 2017STEPHEN CURRY

