In life, there are bad weeks where things never go well and you just want to make it to the weekend to get some peace. Then there’s Kevin Durant’s week, in which you expose your own operation of creating fake Twitter and Instagram accounts to argue with 16-year olds on Twitter. The latter is clearly something that’s embarrassing for a man who’s less than 12 months away from turning 30 and has earned close to $60 million this year according to Forbes.

The man once known as the Durantula has been getting pilloried from every direction, including former teammates getting in on the action. Durant even admitted recently that he’s taken this mistake out on himself, losing sleep over the whole ordeal.

Durant can add one more name to the list of people whom he’s disappointed: ESPN The Jump analyst and Big3 Alumnus Stephen Jackson. Jackson took to the airwaves on Tuesday to let the public know of his disappointment in Durant.