Stephen Jackson Has No Respect For Kevin Durant And Called Him A Twitter ‘Egg’

#ESPN #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
09.21.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

In life, there are bad weeks where things never go well and you just want to make it to the weekend to get some peace. Then there’s Kevin Durant’s week, in which you expose your own operation of creating fake Twitter and Instagram accounts to argue with 16-year olds on Twitter. The latter is clearly something that’s embarrassing for a man who’s less than 12 months away from turning 30 and has earned close to $60 million this year according to Forbes.

The man once known as the Durantula has been getting pilloried from every direction, including former teammates getting in on the action. Durant even admitted recently that he’s taken this mistake out on himself, losing sleep over the whole ordeal.

Durant can add one more name to the list of people whom he’s disappointed: ESPN The Jump analyst and Big3 Alumnus Stephen Jackson. Jackson took to the airwaves on Tuesday to let the public know of his disappointment in Durant.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSESPNGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTSTEPHEN JACKSON

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP