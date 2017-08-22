AND1 Is Finally Bringing Back The Stephon Marbury Shoe That Launched The Sneaker Company

08.22.17 1 hour ago

Finish Line

Long before Stephon Marbury launched his own shoe company, he helped launch AND1 into basketball history. The landmark deal Marbury made with AND1 resulted in some iconic shoes, and and Finish Line is bringing back the classic shoe that started it all.

The shoe that’s instantly recognizable to anyone who watched basketball in the 90s is back as the retrod Coney Island Classic. The shoe is sure to bring back a flood of memories, especially if you loved the full-grain leather look back in the day.

Slam went through the history of the shoe and Marbury’s decision to skip signing with an established brand and helping AND1 morph from a street ball stalwart into an apparel company with dozens of NBA players in its camp.

TAGSAND1STEPHON MARBURY

