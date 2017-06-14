Stephon Marbury hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since the 2008-2009 season. For many American fans, that is likely when his career path fell out of view. However, Marbury has been a legend in the Chinese Basketball Association since 2010 and it has been a heck of a ride.

Among the notable events during his tenure in China are Marbury appearing in a stage play bearing his name, a children’s museum being dedicated to him entirely and, of course, the presentation of a full-size statue in place of an MVP trophy that Marbury earned. With that said, the latest venture Marbury might top them all, as he stars in a feature-length Chinese documentary about his life entitled My Other Home.

The trailer can be seen here. Be prepared, it’s way more intense than you are probably expecting