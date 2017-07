Getty Image

Stephon Marbury says the Cleveland Cavaliers are committing a crime by signing Derrick Rose to a veteran minimum contract. Starbury tweeted on Thursday that Rose, who left the New York Knicks for the Cavaliers when he signed a deal earlier this week, will be criminally underpaid.

Rose joins a Cavaliers team in flux with Kyrie Irving trade rumors swirling, but Marbury says no matter what happens to Rose this year, he should be making more.