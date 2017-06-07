Stephon Marbury Taught Leandro Barbosa English In A Very Unique Way

Getty Image

At his best, Leandro Barbosa was an absolute joy to watch. A 6’3 guard who could score in bunches and blow by dudes like it was nothing, Barbosa is among the best NBA players to ever come from Brazil. Sure, he wasn’t exactly stellar with the Phoenix Suns this year, but the 34-year-old is nicknamed “The Brazilian Blur” for a reason.

Barbosa wrote a story for The Players’ Tribune today titled “I Have to Tell You a Story About the Big Nude Cactus,” which really is a tremendous headline. The entire thing is great. The headline alludes to a story Barbosa has about Shaq running around naked, which is fantastic, but the real star of the piece are Barbosa’s stories about his relationship with Stephon Marbury.

Barbosa explained how he learned to speak English with the help of Stephon Marbury, rap, and trash talk.