Stephon Marbury Is Planning An NBA Comeback At Age 40 After Years In China

#NBA
09.12.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Stephon Marbury hasn’t played in the NBA since 2009, but the one-time superstar in the States has found tremendous success in China where he’s become a three-time Chinese Basketball Association champion. Marbury has been one of the CBA’s biggest stars since he arrived in China in 2010 but the 40-year-old has turned his attention back to a return stateside where he hopes to make an NBA comeback.

Marbury had previously expressed interest in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league as “a way to stay in shape” during the summer, but now we know that he has far grander aspirations for his return to the basketball court in the U.S.

Whether any NBA team would be willing to take a chance on the former star who had a precipitous fall out of the league, only to rebound and become a CBA legend remains to be seen. There are other aging point guards that want back into the NBA that haven’t found a way into the saturated point guard market yet, like Baron Davis and Nate Robinson, but it’s possible that Marbury having played competitive ball in China will give him a leg up on them.

We’ve seen players go to China and come back to the NBA, but not at Marbury’s age. If he were to land an NBA job, he wouldn’t be the oldest player in the league, however, as the ageless wonder that is Vince Carter has him beat by almost a month.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSNBASTEPHON MARBURY

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 hours ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 5 days ago 14 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 7 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP