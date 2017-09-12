Getty Image

Stephon Marbury hasn’t played in the NBA since 2009, but the one-time superstar in the States has found tremendous success in China where he’s become a three-time Chinese Basketball Association champion. Marbury has been one of the CBA’s biggest stars since he arrived in China in 2010 but the 40-year-old has turned his attention back to a return stateside where he hopes to make an NBA comeback.

It's time to combine. My next move is the best move. Working on the come back to the #nba pic.twitter.com/TaWjqwwekF — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) September 12, 2017

Marbury had previously expressed interest in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league as “a way to stay in shape” during the summer, but now we know that he has far grander aspirations for his return to the basketball court in the U.S.

Yep the big 3 is something I'm thinking about for the summer to stay in shape. https://t.co/98xd4WVDPl — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) September 7, 2017

Whether any NBA team would be willing to take a chance on the former star who had a precipitous fall out of the league, only to rebound and become a CBA legend remains to be seen. There are other aging point guards that want back into the NBA that haven’t found a way into the saturated point guard market yet, like Baron Davis and Nate Robinson, but it’s possible that Marbury having played competitive ball in China will give him a leg up on them.

We’ve seen players go to China and come back to the NBA, but not at Marbury’s age. If he were to land an NBA job, he wouldn’t be the oldest player in the league, however, as the ageless wonder that is Vince Carter has him beat by almost a month.