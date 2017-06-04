Steve Kerr Will Be Back Coaching The Warriors For Game 2 Against The Cavs

#NBA Finals 2017
06.04.17 16 hours ago

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has missed most of the postseason due to ongoing complications from previous spinal surgeries. He’s made it to several of Golden State’s home games during this period, but was primarily relegated to watching the action from the team locker-room as interim coach Mike Brown assumed head coaching duties.

But now Kerr will make his long-awaited return to the sidelines for Game 2, as he announced in a pre-game interview with David Aldridge of NBA TV.

