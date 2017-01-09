Steve Kerr enjoys "The Diff" feature on the Cavs scoreboard "in case you can't do math" pic.twitter.com/NnpIuHF7ex — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 9, 2017

I won’t pretend that I knew this was a thing, but the scoreboard at Quicken Loans Arena has a spot that tells you the difference between the two scores and it calls it “The Diff.” Warriors coach Steve Kerr went out of his way to laugh about this feature and this is something that everyone should do when they go to the Cleveland to face the Cavaliers.

It came up when Kerr was told about the size of the Sacramento Kings’ new scoreboard:

“Does it say ‘The Diff’ on it? Like Cleveland’s? Like, that’s always good, you know? In case you can’t do math, we’re up 12. OK, thanks.”

Kerr makes a strong point. You can’t subtract 89 from 72 and figure out the deficit or lead? Come on, people. Although, maybe the scoreboard at Oracle Arena could use something similar.

When the Warriors had a 3-1 lead over the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Final, The Diff was 2. After the Warriors blew the 3-1 lead in the NBA Final, the Cavaliers won the series 4-3, making The Diff 1. You lost by one, OK, thanks.

